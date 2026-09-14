Another Measles Death Reported As Outbreak Continues To Grow

A 40-year-old unvaccinated woman from Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, died from complications linked to measles on Saturday, September 12, 2026, marking the third measles-related death in the state this year. The announcement was made by Greg Furlong, the Jefferson County Coroner, who confirmed the fatality in a public statement on Sunday. No additional identifying information about the woman was released out of respect for her family, according to the coroner's office.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reviewing the case and continues efforts to increase vaccination rates as the state faces its largest measles outbreak in decades. Earlier this summer, two adults in Lancaster County—also unvaccinated—became the first individuals in 35 years to die from measles in Pennsylvania.

State health officials say the outbreak is growing, with 676 confirmed cases statewide this year and 52 new cases reported between Wednesday and Friday last week. In the Philadelphia region, Chester County alone has seen 64 confirmed infections, according to NPR.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said more than 3,200 measles cases have been confirmed nationwide in 2026. The agency lists Pennsylvania and South Carolina as having the highest numbers of cases. While the CDC declared measles eradicated in the U.S. in 2000, recent outbreaks have prompted renewed calls for vaccination and public health awareness.

Symptoms in the Jefferson County woman included fever, cough, white spots inside the mouth, and a rash, which are all common signs of measles infection.

Chief Deputy Coroner Jason Stiver said: "While cases of severe illness remain uncommon, this tragedy highlights that measles should not be taken lightly. Public health measures, early recognition of symptoms, and consultation with healthcare providers are important tools in protecting our community."

There has been ongoing debate between state and federal officials about the official count of measles-related deaths in Pennsylvania. The CDC typically defers to state determinations when alerting the public and health professionals, while the National Center for Health Statistics has not yet recorded any confirmed measles deaths for 2026, noting that records are under review.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working closely with county and federal officials to manage the outbreak and urges all residents to check their vaccination status and consult healthcare providers if they believe they have been exposed.