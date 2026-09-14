Boosie Badazz Talks To ‘60 Minutes’ About Lawsuit Over Presidential Pardon
By Tony M. Centeno
September 14, 2026
Boosie Badazz is opening up about his lawsuit against a firm who promised him a presidential pardon in a new interview.
On Sunday, September 14, the Louisiana native sat down with CBS' Leslie Stahl for the latest episode of "60 Minutes." During his segment, Boosie talked about his deal with Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman of JM Burkman & Associates, a right-leaning firm accused of charging people to obtain a pardon from President Donald Trump. Boosie alleged he paid Burkman and Wohl $600,000 to secure a pardon by using influencers and government officials in POTUS' inner circle.
Boosie Badazz says he paid pardon brokers $600,000 upfront. But he never got a pardon. https://t.co/uBiTNKcqjc pic.twitter.com/CkJd3E9cdl— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 14, 2026
"This is what I was led to believe, 'If you come with this money, you will get a pardon,'" Boosie told Stahl.
The veteran journalist also revealed text messages that Burkman and Wohl allegedly sent Boosie's lawyer, Meghan Blanco. In one of them, the two men sent Blanco a list of people who had endorsed his pardon, including Laura Loomer, Erika Kirk, and Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. They also claimed they would send Boosie's pardon application to the POTUS' executive assistant, Natalie Harpe, and suggested she would allegedly give the application directly to Trump.
"I just thought this is the way it was done," the rapper added. "I'm paying these guys, and they gon' make it happen."
As stated in his lawsuit, Boosie attempted to get his money back after learning that Burkman and Wohl didn't secure his pardon. He cited a portion of the contract he signed, which said the rapper could request a partial refund of the $600,000 fee ($300,000) if Burkman and Wohl didn't obtain a presidential pardon by “close of business” on Jan. 31, 2026. They refused to pay and denied sending texts about the influencers they claimed to know.
“No provision to return half the fee was ever actually agreed to," JM Burkman & Associates said in a statement in July.
After the episode aired, Boosie told fans that he recorded an hour-long discussion with Stahl about his case and they only used parts of it. See his full statement about the episode below.
I DID A HOUR INTERVIEW WITH 60 MINUTES ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED WITH MY LAWSUIT BUT ONLY A FEW THINGS GOT PUT OUT.I TALKED ABOUT HOW BEFORE THIS SITUATION HAPPENED THAT I SAT DOWN WITH THE PARDON CZAR AT THE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSING WHY I FELT I NEEDED A PARDON.I TOLD THEM THAT I FELT…— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 14, 2026