Boosie Badazz Talks To ‘60 Minutes’ About Lawsuit Over Presidential Pardon

"This is what I was led to believe, 'If you come with this money, you will get a pardon,'" Boosie told Stahl.



The veteran journalist also revealed text messages that Burkman and Wohl allegedly sent Boosie's lawyer, Meghan Blanco. In one of them, the two men sent Blanco a list of people who had endorsed his pardon, including Laura Loomer, Erika Kirk, and Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. They also claimed they would send Boosie's pardon application to the POTUS' executive assistant, Natalie Harpe, and suggested she would allegedly give the application directly to Trump.



"I just thought this is the way it was done," the rapper added. "I'm paying these guys, and they gon' make it happen."



As stated in his lawsuit, Boosie attempted to get his money back after learning that Burkman and Wohl didn't secure his pardon. He cited a portion of the contract he signed, which said the rapper could request a partial refund of the $600,000 fee ($300,000) if Burkman and Wohl didn't obtain a presidential pardon by “close of business” on Jan. 31, 2026. They refused to pay and denied sending texts about the influencers they claimed to know.



“No provision to return half the fee was ever actually agreed to," JM Burkman & Associates said in a statement in July.



After the episode aired, Boosie told fans that he recorded an hour-long discussion with Stahl about his case and they only used parts of it. See his full statement about the episode below.