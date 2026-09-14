California Governor Newsom Won't Run If Harris Enters 2028 Race

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he will not run for president in 2028 if former Vice President Kamala Harris decides to enter the race. Newsom made this statement during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper. He emphasized that he would not want to run against Harris, citing political realities as the basis for his decision.

Newsom has been preparing for a potential national campaign for over a year, while Harris has also expressed interest in running, though she has not made a formal announcement. Newsom's comments could give Harris an advantage in what is expected to be a crowded Democratic presidential field.

In the interview, Newsom explained that running against Harris would not benefit anyone and described it as "mutually assured destruction." He acknowledged their shared political base from their days as San Francisco politicians, which he believes would hinder both of their campaigns.

Despite his statement, Newsom did not definitively say whether he would enter the race if Harris chooses not to run. The governor's remarks are more definitive than his previous comments, where he stated that "fate will determine" if they would run against each other.

The decision not to compete with Harris reflects Newsom's strategic political considerations and his recognition of the potential impact on the Democratic primary landscape. As both politicians weigh their options, the dynamics of the 2028 presidential race continue to evolve.