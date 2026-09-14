Channing Tatum Gets Candid About 'Really Tough' Part Of Fatherhood

Channing Tatum is sharing a candid take about balancing strength and vulnerability when it comes to parenthood.

During a Q&A segment at a recent screening of his new movie Josephine at the Toronto International Film Festival, Tatum opened up about the difficulties of being vulnerable with his daughter Everly, 13, despite always wanting to be a "Superman" figure in her life, per People. The film, which hits theaters November 20, follows a father struggling to help his 8-year-old daughter after she witnessed a traumatic event.

"It's a really tough thing to tell the little being that you love more than anything in the world that you're actually not okay," said Tatum, who shares the teen with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. "I've had a moment with my daughter when I was hurt, and I was just like, 'I'm just not okay right now,' and you always wanna be like the strongest person, like the Superman in their life, and sometimes you just can't."

Earlier this year, the Magic Mike star opened up about his mental health struggles following a "rough" few months after he underwent emergency surgery on his shoulder.

"It's a good day, finally. This has been a rough one. I've been mentally up and down in my head more than I think I've ever been in my life," he said in a video shared to Instagram in March, adding in the caption, "This one has been the lowest of the lows. But starting to come out the other side. Feeling better than i have in months mentally."