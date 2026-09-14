Charlie Kirk Statue Vandalized Outside Turning Point HQ

Police in Phoenix, Arizona, are investigating the vandalism of a statue of conservative activist Charlie Kirk outside the Turning Point USA headquarters. The statue, which was unveiled just days ago on the anniversary of Kirk's assassination, was found defaced with red paint on Sunday morning (September 13).

Turning Point USA, a conservative organization founded by Kirk, expressed outrage over the incident on social media. The organization called for justice and urged anyone with information to come forward. Authorities are currently reviewing evidence from the scene to identify the perpetrators.

The vandalism has sparked a debate on social media, with supporters of Kirk condemning the act as disrespectful and others questioning the motives behind the attack. The statue was erected to honor Kirk's influence and contributions to conservative politics.

As the investigation continues, Phoenix police have asked the public to report any leads or suspicious activity related to the incident. Those with information are encouraged to contact the authorities to aid in resolving the case.