Céline Dion Makes Tearful Return To Stage Following Health Struggles

Céline Dion made her triumphant return to the stage years after taking a break amid her health struggles.

It was an emotional scene on Saturday (September 12) as Dion kicked off her Paris residency at Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France, marking her first full concert in more than six years after the COVID-19 pandemic and then her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis led to a years-long hiatus from performing, per People.

Videos from the concert shared online caught the moment when, just seconds into her first song of the night, 1998's "On Ne Change Pas," Dion teared up and had to stop and soak in the love from the crowd. As the audience applauded the iconic singer, Dion was visibly emotional, wiping away tears, smiling and holding her hand over her heart as she looked out at her fans.

After sharing the special moment with the crowd, Dion finished the track as well as her song "Destin" before expressing gratitude to the audience gathered to see her perform.

"There are many of you here tonight from all over the world. Thank you so very much for coming," she said. "If it's your first time in Paris, I hope you fall in love with it, just like I did. Finally, it's amazing we are all together."

The "My Heart Will Go On" musician said that she "made a promise" to return to the stage and she is finally fulfilling that promise, adding, "So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing for life."

She concluded her remarks with a reference to her 1996 song "Because You Loved Me," saying, "Thank you so very much for your support, your patience and if I may so so: I am everything I am because you loved me."

Dion announced plans for her 26-show residency in March in honor of her 58th birthday, sharing a video where she opened up about both her nerves and excitement about performing live again for fans.

"I'm so happy. I'm so ready to do this," she said. "I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously. Of course a little nervous, but most of all I am grateful to all of you."

Dion publicly revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that can cause severe and painful muscle spasms and stiffness, according to Johns Hopkins Medical. The revelation came after she was forced to cancel concerts that were previously scheduled for 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic.

While Saturday's show in Paris was her first full concert back, she previously took the stage for the first time since her diagnosis when she performed at the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.