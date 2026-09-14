Clippers' Owner Accepts NBA's Punishment

Steve Ballmer, owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, has accepted a one-year suspension and a $30 million fine imposed by the NBA. The league's investigation found that Ballmer helped Kawhi Leonard secure off-court income, violating salary cap rules. The Clippers also lost five first-round draft picks.

The NBA's nearly year-long investigation concluded that the Clippers engaged in multiple significant rule violations. According to the league, Ballmer facilitated endorsement deals for Leonard with companies like Aspiration Partners and Boingo Wireless, which led to the harsh penalties. The investigation was conducted by the law firm Wachtell Lipton, which released a detailed report on the findings.

The punishment includes suspensions for team executives Gillian Zucker and Lawrence Frank. Zucker faces a one-year suspension without pay, while Frank is suspended for six months. The NBA has also banned Leonard's uncle and former business manager, Dennis Robertson, from league activities for five years.

Ballmer issued a statement expressing "sincere regrets" and accepted the league's decision. He acknowledged the lapses in judgment and the distraction caused to fans and his family.

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