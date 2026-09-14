Critical AL Central Series Begins Tonight

Major League Baseball's final month heats up tonight (Monday, September 14) as the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox face off in a crucial series. The Guardians trail the AL Central-leading White Sox by just a half-game, making this matchup pivotal for both teams. Cleveland also holds a one-game lead for the final wild card spot over the Toronto Blue Jays, who are playing the Detroit Tigers.

The series between the Guardians and White Sox will take place at Progressive Field from Monday to Wednesday. The key matchup to watch is Tuesday's game, featuring White Sox right-hander Davis Martin against Guardians left-hander Foster Griffin. On Monday, lefty Sean Newcomb will pitch against Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams, who is tied for the major league lead with 228 strikeouts. The series finale on Wednesday will see Guardians left-hander Parker Messick, a Rookie of the Year candidate, facing a yet-to-be-named White Sox starter.

In the National League, the San Diego Padres, riding a seven-game winning streak, will open their series against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs aim to leap into the top wild card spot as they host the Atlanta Braves. The Braves, with a magic number of four to clinch a playoff berth, are also in a tight race for the NL East title.