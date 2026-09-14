Delaware Primaries Set For Tuesday

By iHeartRadio

September 14, 2026

Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan And Amy Coney Barrett Testify To House And Senate Lawmakers On Budget Request
Photo: Eric Lee / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Voters in Delaware will head to the polls on Tuesday (September 15) for the state's primary elections. Among the key races is the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, where incumbent Chris Coons faces three challengers: Jeff Appelhans, Mary Louve, and E. No-Trump Hansen. Coons, who has served since 2010, seeks a fourth term in office.

According to WHYY, Coons is expected to have a strong showing due to his established political presence and endorsements from prominent figures like Delaware U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Gov. Matt Meyer. Despite facing criticism from the more progressive wing of his party, Coons remains a favored candidate, having previously won with nearly 73% of the vote in 2020.

In the Republican primary, Michael Katz and John Shulli are competing for the chance to challenge the Democratic nominee in the general election on November 3. Ballotpedia reports that the outcome of these primaries could influence the partisan balance in the U.S. Senate, where Republicans currently hold a 53-45 majority.

Delaware is the last state on the primary calendar, with the midterm elections set for Tuesday, November 3. Republicans aim to maintain control of both the House and Senate. USResist News highlights that Coons is known for his work on committees such as Appropriations and Foreign Relations and is considered a productive member of Congress.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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