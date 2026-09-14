Earth, Wind & Fire's Philip Bailey Reveals Surprising Truth Behind 'Reasons'

Earth, Wind & Fire singer Philip Bailey revealed the surprising true story behind one of the band's most romantic-sounding songs.

During an appearance on the Broken Record podcast alongside bandmates Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, Bailey recalled how a one-night encounter with a woman while the band was on the road helped inspire "Reasons."

Bailey explained that he spotted the woman on a flight and arranged for her to meet him at his hotel. After spending the night together, Bailey overheard her on the phone the following morning explaining her absence to another man.

Later, Bailey told Maurice White what had happened, and their conversation ultimately inspired the concept and lyrics for "Reasons."

Despite the story behind it, "Reasons" has become a favorite among couples, something Bailey still finds amusing.

"People were talking about, 'I used that on our wedding,'" Bailey recalled, before jokingly asking whether they had actually listened to the lyrics.

Adding to the song's unusual history, "Reasons" was never released as a single from Earth, Wind & Fire's 1975 album That's the Way of the World. Its popularity continued to grow, however, with the band's live rendition later appearing on Gratitude.

Listen to the episode above.