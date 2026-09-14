Emmy Awards Set For Tonight In Los Angeles

The stage is set for the 78th Emmy Awards, which will air tonight from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, star of 'Law & Order: SVU', will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and stream live on Peacock. Hargitay, a celebrated Emmy-winning actress, will be the first woman to host the Emmys in 15 years.

Leading the nominations in the comedy category is HBO Max's 'Hacks', with a record-breaking 24 nominations. This surpasses the previous record of 23 nominations held by 'The Bear' in 2024 and 'The Studio' last year. In the drama category, 'The Pitt' has garnered the most nominations with 25.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, other notable shows include 'Widow's Bay' with 19 nominations and 'Pluribus' with 18. Jason Bateman, known for his work on 'DTF St. Louis' and 'Black Rabbit', received multiple nominations. Meanwhile, Rob Reiner received a posthumous nomination for his guest role in 'The Bear'.

The event promises to be a star-studded affair, celebrating the best in television. The awards ceremony will feature a mix of new contenders and returning favorites, highlighting the diverse landscape of today's TV industry.

The Guardian reports that Hargitay's documentary, 'My Mom Jayne', about her mother Jayne Mansfield, is also up for several awards. The anticipation for tonight's show is high, as fans and industry insiders alike look forward to seeing which shows and stars will take home the coveted Emmy statuettes.