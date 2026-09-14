Fashion Designer Bob Mackie Dead At 87

Renowned fashion designer Bob Mackie, known as the "Sultan of Sequins," passed away at the age of 87, as announced on his Instagram account on Monday (September 14). Mackie, celebrated for his flamboyant and glamorous designs, dressed iconic stars like Cher, Diana Ross, and Carol Burnett. His career spanned decades, earning him nine Emmy Awards and three Oscar nominations.

Mackie's journey began as a sketch artist for legendary designers like Jean Louis and Edith Head. He gained fame for his work on 'The Carol Burnett Show,' where he designed over 17,000 costumes, including the famous "curtain rod" dress. His designs for Cher, including the daring 1986 Oscars outfit, became cultural touchstones.

Beyond television, Mackie made significant contributions to film, earning Oscar nominations for 'Lady Sings the Blues,' 'Funny Lady,' and 'Pennies From Heaven.' His collaborations extended to designing for Barbie and QVC, showcasing his versatility and creativity.

Mackie's influence reached beyond fashion, impacting the entertainment industry with his eye-catching costumes. He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2002, a testament to his lasting legacy. Tributes poured in from celebrities and designers, with Cher expressing her sorrow on social media, remembering Mackie's talent and creativity.

Born on March 24, 1940, in Monterey Park, California, Mackie was a Southern California native who embraced Hollywood glamour from a young age. He was married once and had a son, Robin, who died in 1994. His life partner, costume designer Ray Aghayan, passed away in 2011.

Mackie's designs continue to inspire, with his archival pieces worn by stars like Zendaya and Miley Cyrus. His motto, "You don't try to change anybody, you just try to make them look better than ever," encapsulates his approach to fashion. Mackie's legacy as a designer who brought beauty and excitement to the world of fashion and entertainment will endure.