Former Manson Follower Bruce Davis Dies In Prison

Former Charles Manson follower Bruce Davis has died at the age of 83 while incarcerated at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville. Davis, known as Manson's "right-hand man," was serving a life sentence for the 1969 murders of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald "Shorty" Shea. He was not involved in the infamous Sharon Tate killings.

Davis had been denied parole multiple times despite being found suitable for release by the Board of Parole Hearings. His parole was blocked by governors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Brown, and Gavin Newsom, who cited the severity of his crimes. According to Alta Online, Davis had become a born-again Christian during his time in prison and was described as a humble, contrite individual.

The ABC7 News reported that Davis had been recommended for parole several times, but each recommendation was overturned. His attorney stated that Davis had found God and expressed remorse for his actions, hoping to become a minister if released.

Despite these efforts, the legacy of the Manson Family's crimes continued to overshadow Davis's attempts at rehabilitation. The NBC Los Angeles highlighted the enduring impact of the Manson Family's actions, with victims' families and the public remaining wary of Davis's potential release.