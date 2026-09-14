Hailey & Justin Bieber Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary: 'Until Infinity'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are celebrating a special day in their marriage.

On Sunday (September 13), the "Daisies" singer, 32, took to his Instagram to to share a sweet shoutout to his wife in honor of their eighth wedding anniversary. Justin gave fans a look at their low-key celebrations with a handful of photos of them playing pool together, including one snap of the couple leaning in for a kiss. Hailey, 29, also reshared her husband's post to her Instagram Stories alongside the caption "8 years," per People.

"8 years until infinity ❤️ NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️," Justin wrote in the caption. "I love you baby Happy Anniversary."