Hailey & Justin Bieber Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary: 'Until Infinity'
By Sarah Tate
September 14, 2026
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are celebrating a special day in their marriage.
On Sunday (September 13), the "Daisies" singer, 32, took to his Instagram to to share a sweet shoutout to his wife in honor of their eighth wedding anniversary. Justin gave fans a look at their low-key celebrations with a handful of photos of them playing pool together, including one snap of the couple leaning in for a kiss. Hailey, 29, also reshared her husband's post to her Instagram Stories alongside the caption "8 years," per People.
"8 years until infinity ❤️ NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️," Justin wrote in the caption. "I love you baby Happy Anniversary."
The SWAG musician shared another post with even more photos with the Rhode founder from their recent mountain getaway. The couple posed for picturesque selfies in two pics, while Justin gave followers a glimpse at the stunning view from a mountain-top restaurant in another. He captioned the photos with a simple red heart emoji.
Hailey and Justin originally got married in a civil ceremony in New York City on September 13, 2018, and said "I do" again in a larger ceremony in South Carolina the following year. In the years since they tied the knot, the Biebers have also become parents, welcoming son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.