Lil Durk & His Family Speak After He’s Acquitted Of All 5 Federal Charges

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Banks hired five men to carry out a shooting aimed at rival rapper Quando Rondo in Los Angeles as retaliation after Rondo's associate, Lul Tim, killed his friend King Von in 2020. They executed the shooting at a gas station in front of the Beverly Center, but only killed Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson. the prosecution called witnesses such as Kacey Hester, a.k.a. "OTF Jam." He was one of three witnesses who reportedly signed a plea deal in exchange for testimony against Durk.



Hester alleged that Durk knew what was happening and was on the phone when the hired assassins were told to head to the West Coast to carry out the plan. However, Durk's team argued that Durk's former assistant, Kavon Grant, organized the crime and obtained the weapons that were used in the shooting. They portrayed him as a disgruntled employee who was trying to impress his former boss after he was fired.



Durk maintained his innocence since he was arrested in October 2024. After the verdict was read, Lil Durk's father, Big Durk, was with family members and supporters outside of the courthouse. He said the family is feeling great about the verdict and that Durk has been "strong, focused and prayerful."



"I'm just bursting with joy right now," Durk's dad told TMZ. "Can't contain it. This is a beautiful thing for us. The family is on a high right now."

