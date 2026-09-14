Macklemore Dropped From Ed Sheeran Tour Over Comments

Rapper Macklemore has been removed from Ed Sheeran's US Loop tour following comments he made supporting Palestine. During a performance at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on September 4, Macklemore said "free Palestine" and expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza and the West Bank. His remarks led the Israeli American Council to demand his removal from the tour.

The tour's promoter, Messina Touring Group, informed Rolling Stone that several venues threatened to cancel the concerts if Macklemore remained on the lineup. As a result, he will not perform at the remaining shows, which include stops in cities like Philadelphia, Boston, and Dallas.

Macklemore, a long-time supporter of Palestinian rights, reiterated his stance during his second performance at MetLife Stadium on September 5. He addressed Jewish audience members, stating, "Criticism of Israel...is in no way a criticism of you." His comments have sparked backlash, with groups like StopAntisemitism accusing him of "anti-Israel propaganda."

In a lengthy Instagram post, Macklemore confirmed his removal from the tour and emphasized the plight of Palestinians. He noted that his friendship with Sheeran, whom he considers a "brother," could not deter him from speaking out. Macklemore stated, "If those words cost me the stage...then it was the most successful tour I've ever been on."

Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, supported the decision to drop Macklemore, citing a history of "antisemitic rhetoric." Kraft, a supporter of Israel, expressed willingness to discuss the issue with Macklemore to promote peace.

The tour will continue with openers Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe, concluding in November at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Sheeran has not publicly commented on the situation.