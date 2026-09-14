Missing Ohio Teen Found Alive After Over 250 Days At Ex-Teacher's Home

A missing Ohio teenager was found alive inside the home of her former high school science teacher in Springfield, 263 days after she disappeared from a Columbus youth crisis shelter. The 17-year-old, who vanished from Huckleberry House on December 2, 2025, was discovered by authorities on August 21, 2026, according to police and court records.

Authorities say the teenager was living at the home of Jobe Binkley, 48, a former Springfield City School District teacher who had previously faced allegations regarding his conduct with students. Binkley was arrested and charged with one count of interference with custody, a first-degree misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty and was later released on bond, with his next court date scheduled for September 28.

According to court documents, officers and U.S. Marshals visited Binkley’s home multiple times during the investigation. On two occasions, Binkley denied the girl was there and refused entry, despite knowing she had been reported missing. It was only after a special task force entered the home that the girl was found safe.

Family members told reporters that they had repeatedly alerted law enforcement to Binkley’s home as a possible location, even providing photos of the missing teen inside the residence. Chelsi Warner, the mother of the victim’s half-sister, said Binkley groomed the girl after meeting her at school two years ago. "She’s so groomed and brainwashed by that man that she doesn’t see what he’s done to her," Warner told the New York Post.

Binkley had been placed on administrative leave in November 2024 and again in January 2025, before being fired in February 2025 for violating district technology-use policies. Springfield City Schools stated it was not aware of any allegations involving this specific teenager until after Binkley’s employment ended.

The case is still under investigation as authorities review phone records and other potential evidence. Binkley’s pretrial hearing is set for the end of September.