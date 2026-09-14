MLB Unveils Roberto Clemente Award Nominees

By iHeartRadio

September 14, 2026

Roberto Clemente Statue
Photo: Doug Pensinger / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced the nominees for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award, one of the league's most prestigious honors. The award recognizes a player who exemplifies extraordinary character, community involvement, and philanthropy, both on and off the field. Each MLB team nominates one player, and this year's list includes seven All-Stars and 14 first-time nominees.

Fan voting is currently underway, and the winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and a blue-ribbon panel. The award, named in honor of the late Roberto Clemente, highlights the positive impact players have in their communities.

Some notable nominees include Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, known for his work with youth education and sports, and Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, who actively participates in hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is also nominated for his commitment to community service.

MLB will honor Roberto Clemente and his legacy tomorrow (September 15) as part of Roberto Clemente Day, which coincides with the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month. This day serves as a reminder of Clemente's contributions to baseball and his humanitarian efforts.

For more information on the nominees and to cast your vote, visit the official MLB website.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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