Oasis To Tour In 2027 — See The Dates

Oasis finally revealed a list of global 2027 tour destinations after months of dropping hints on social media.

The iconic rockers are slated to kick off their international run of shows in spring. U.S. dates include three nights at Gillette Stadium in Boston Massachusetts, and three nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Those shows are slated to take place in August 2027. Oasis will also perform in France, Italy, Ireland and other destinations throughout the year.

“START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!” Oasis exclaimed in a post on Instagram on Monday (September 14). “After a period of reflection ‘The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History’ has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”

Fans must register to purchase tickets here by 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET on Thursday (September 17). There will not be a general onsale, according to Oasis' announcement. The band shared on Monday, “due to extremely high demand, please allow up to 30 minutes for your verification email to arrive.”

Watch the tour trailer here, and scroll below to find the band’s list of tour destinations.