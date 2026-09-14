Paula Cole Reveals Why Her Decades-Old Demos Had Her 'Cringing Hard'

Paula Cole recently reflected on the music she made before becoming a household name — even if some of it makes her cringe.

The Grammy-winning singer, 58, told PEOPLE that she discovered more than 100 unreleased songs and old demos while digitizing analog tapes. The discovery inspired her new album, Sonic Memoir: Demos 1989-1998, a 63-song collection featuring unreleased tracks, demos and early versions of some of her biggest hits.

However, revisiting the recordings wasn’t always easy.

“Sometimes I was cringing hard,” Cole admitted to the outlet, pointing to dated keyboard sounds and moments where her vocals were out of tune.

Still, the “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” singer found herself impressed by the creativity of her younger self.

“I was struck by how prolific I was and how eccentric I was," she shared. "Unfiltered and free."

Cole described the collection as a “love letter” to longtime listeners. “I think it’s for the fans and it tells my story,” Cole shared. “It really is a memoir.”

The album is out now.