Saudi Pipeline Photos Show Extensive Damage

Saudi Arabia's critical East-West oil pipeline has been shut down following a drone attack on Friday (September 11), causing significant damage to a key pumping station. The pipeline, stretching 1,200 kilometers across the Arabian Peninsula, is a vital conduit for Saudi oil exports, moving 4% to 5% of the world's oil supply. The attack has raised concerns about global energy security, as oil traders warn of potential disruptions that could drive prices higher.

The drones, reportedly launched from Iraq, hit the pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina areas, causing injuries and damage. According to the Saudi Ministry of Energy, the pipeline has been temporarily shut as a precaution, and specialized teams are working to secure and assess its safety. The attack is believed to have been carried out by Iran-backed groups, as suggested by Wolfgang Pusztai, a security analyst, who noted that Tehran might be supporting Yemen's Houthi rebels to pressure Saudi Arabia to withdraw from Yemen.

The closure of the pipeline comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the Houthis gaining control over strategic areas along the Red Sea coast. The attack has further complicated the already strained global oil market, with Brent crude oil prices rising to over $104 per barrel. The pipeline's shutdown has forced Saudi Arabia to explore alternative routes for its oil exports, such as rerouting through Egypt via the Suez Canal or the Sumed pipeline.

Saudi Arabia has not retaliated for the attack, following a request from Iraq's prime minister. However, the kingdom reserves the right to take necessary measures to protect its interests. The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the attack, calling it a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law.

The situation remains tense, with analysts warning of potential further escalation in the region. The disruption of the East-West pipeline, coupled with the ongoing conflict in Yemen, poses a significant threat to global energy security and could lead to higher oil prices if the situation does not improve.