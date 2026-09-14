State Rattled By Recent Swarm Of Earthquakes

A swarm of more than 80 small earthquakes rattled Southern California over the weekend with the highest activity centered around the Lennox and Westmont neighborhoods of South Los Angeles. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quakes began at 8 p.m. on Friday (September 11) and continued until about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with most quakes measuring between 1.0 and 2.7 in magnitude.

The largest quake in the sequence was a 3.4-magnitude temblor recorded off the coast near Catalina Island early Saturday morning. Many residents in South Los Angeles reported feeling light shaking, though there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS describes an earthquake swarm as a series of earthquakes that happen in a small area over a short period of time, without a single mainshock and aftershocks. These swarms often occur along fault lines, and in this case, the activity was near the Newport-Inglewood Fault Zone, a well-known fault in Southern California. Experts say that earthquake swarms can continue for hours or even days, and each event can feel slightly different depending on location and depth.

State and local officials continue to encourage residents to be prepared for earthquakes at any time. The County of Los Angeles and the State of California offer resources and guidance for preparing emergency kits and making safety plans in the event of larger quakes.

No major aftershocks have been forecast, but experts are monitoring the situation due to the ongoing stress levels along nearby faults, including the San Andreas and San Jacinto Fault Zones.