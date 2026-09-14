Texas Tops College Football Coaches Poll

Texas has claimed the top spot in the latest college football coaches poll, moving up two positions after a significant victory over Ohio State. The Longhorns received 42 out of 74 first-place votes, making them the nation's leading team for the first time since being dethroned by Ohio State last year.

Following Texas, Georgia remains in second place, securing 15 first-place votes. Notre Dame has climbed to third, with four top nods, while defending champion Indiana holds the fourth spot with 10 first-place votes. Miami rounds out the top five with two first-place votes. Ohio State, after their loss to Texas, has dropped five spots to number six.

LSU, which received one first-place vote, has moved up to seventh place ahead of their upcoming game against ninth-ranked Mississippi. Texas A&M and Alabama complete the top 10, with Alabama entering the top 10 for the first time this season.

In other poll developments, Virginia has replaced Florida at number 25. Florida now leads the group of teams in the 'others receiving votes' category. Brigham Young has jumped to 14th place, just behind Texas Tech, the highest-ranked team from the Big 12. Oregon and Oklahoma have both experienced significant drops in the rankings after recent losses. Oregon fell 12 spots to 18th, and Oklahoma dropped 11 spots to 21st.

For a complete list of the top 25 teams, visit the [US LBM Coaches Poll](https://sportsdata.usatoday.com/football/ncaaf/coaches-poll/2026/2026-09-13).