Travis Kelce Says Wedding To Taylor Swift Was 'More Than I Could Have Ever Dreamed'

Travis Kelce's summer wedding to Taylor Swift was everything he could have hoped for.

While speaking with ESPN anchor Chris Berman in a joint interview with teammate Patrick Mahomes ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday (September 14), Kelce explained why his and Swift's nuptials were better than he could have imagined because of everyone who came out to celebrate the happy couple, per People.

"It was the best night of my life," he said. "Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air."

The Life of a Showgirl singer and the NFL star, both 36, got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City surrounded by 1,000 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.

Kelce's latest comments come after he previously some insight into their "magical" wedding, calling it "a night out we'll never forget" while expressing thanks to all of the people who showed up to celebrate their love.

"Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the evening and hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody's stories of the night," he said. "And it was just so magical, man."