Trump Reacts To AOC And Mamdani Laughing At 9/11 Event

President Donald Trump criticized New York politicians Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani for appearing to laugh during the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11 attacks. The incident occurred at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City on Friday (September 11).

The video, which quickly spread across social media, shows Ocasio-Cortez greeting Mayor Mamdani with a smile and a brief exchange during the reading of victims' names. Trump called their behavior "terrible" and "inappropriate," stating, "It's not a place to be laughing, especially in that case." The criticism was echoed by other Republicans, including Meghan McCain and Senator Ted Cruz, who questioned the appropriateness of their actions during such a solemn occasion.

However, some have defended the pair, arguing that the video was taken out of context. According to CNN, Michael Ragusa, a former security head for Rudy Giuliani, stated that the video simply captured Ocasio-Cortez greeting Mamdani and that other politicians were also seen laughing and joking nearby. Ragusa emphasized that both Ocasio-Cortez and Mamdani remained for the entire ceremony and engaged with victims' families afterward.

The event has sparked a broader debate about the appropriateness of their actions, with some arguing that the brief interaction was a normal human moment amidst a day filled with grief. Mamdani, attending the ceremony for the first time as mayor, spoke later at an interfaith service, highlighting New Yorkers' resilience in the face of tragedy.