Trump: U.S Could "Stay And Keep" Iran's Oil

President Donald Trump suggested on Sunday (September 13) that the United States might stay in Iran and "keep the oil," drawing parallels to a recent U.S. oil deal with Venezuela. Speaking in Ireland, Trump mentioned that the conflict with Iran could end after the upcoming midterm elections, and the U.S. might withdraw unless they decide to "stay and keep the oil," similar to the arrangement with Venezuela.

The U.S. recently struck a deal with Venezuela to purchase 20 percent of its oil at production cost, which is used to fill the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Trump emphasized that the revenue from Venezuela has "paid for the war many times."

Oil prices have surged due to the ongoing conflict, with the average gas price in the U.S. reaching $4.31. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has severely impacted oil traffic, further escalating prices. Trump assured that prices would "drop like a rock" once the conflict concludes.

Despite Trump's assertions, the U.S. military has indicated it is not ready to escort oil ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage blocked by Iran. Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in controlling Iran's oil, a stance that has raised concerns under international law, which states that natural resources belong to the countries where they are located.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned the U.S.'s aggressive actions, likening them to terrorist tactics. The conflict, initially expected to last four to six weeks, continues with no clear resolution in sight.