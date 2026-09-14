Trump Won't Get Involved In Clancy Case

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday (September 13) that he will not intervene in the case of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts woman charged with the murder of her three young children. Clancy's trial ended in a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict. Her defense argues that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, a severe mental health condition, at the time of the incident in January 2023.

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, publicly requested a pardon from Trump, despite acknowledging that presidential pardons do not apply to state-level charges. Reddington appeared on "Good Morning America" to express hope that Trump would consider Clancy's situation. However, Trump stated that while the case is "sad," it must be resolved at the state level.

The case has drawn national attention, with the jury reportedly deadlocked at 11-1, according to WBAL-TV. Clancy did not dispute the killings, but her defense emphasized her mental health struggles. Trump, who previously issued a controversial pardon for Tina Peters, a former Colorado official, noted the gravity of Clancy's actions, saying, "It's a terrible situation. She did a horrible, horrible thing."

The Plymouth County District Attorney's office has yet to decide on a retrial. As Reuters reports, Clancy remains in custody at Tewksbury Hospital, awaiting further legal proceedings. The case highlights ongoing debates about mental health and criminal responsibility.