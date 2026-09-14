Vance Announces COVID Fraud Charges In Kansas City

Vice President JD Vance announced new charges in a crackdown on COVID-era loan fraud schemes on Monday (September 14) at the FBI's Kansas City headquarters. Joined by Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel, Vance detailed efforts to combat fraud involving the Paycheck Protection Program and COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has suspended nearly 870,000 borrowers over an estimated $39 billion in suspected fraud.

Blanche revealed that 80 individuals have been charged following the discovery of $245 million in losses. The Trump administration's focus on healthcare fraud remains a priority, with President Trump emphasizing this since his return to office. According to The Hill, the administration continues to pursue aggressive enforcement backed by a 10-year statute of limitations, allowing prosecutions to extend through at least 2030.

The announcement is part of a broader effort to address fraudulent activity in federal benefit programs. KATV reports that Vance will also attend a MAGA Inc. event in Olathe, Kansas, where he will campaign alongside Republican Senator Roger Marshall.

The crackdown on fraud underscores the administration's commitment to protecting taxpayer dollars and ensuring accountability in the distribution of pandemic-era loans.