Watch: Bon Iver Records Jingle For A Local Bar’s Meatloaf

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has added an unexpected song to his catalog: a jingle about meatloaf dippers.

The Grammy-winning musician recorded the tune to promote the signature dish at Howard’s Bar, a Minnesota bar and grill opened in 2023 by musician Caroline Smith and her chef husband.

Vernon’s jingle appears in an animated advertisement and celebrates the Stillwater restaurant’s breaded and deep-fried meatloaf.

“Meatloaf dippers at Howard’s in Stillwater,” Vernon sings in the short tune, before explaining that the dish can be “a whole meal or starter.”

The song concludes by encouraging listeners to “warm your tummy, with dippers.”

According to the bar, the dish starts with a dense meatloaf covered in sauce before it’s baked, sliced, breaded and deep-fried.

The lighthearted commercial is a change of pace for Vernon, who is best known for Bon Iver’s atmospheric and emotionally heavy music. Vernon released Bon Iver’s fifth studio album, SABLE, fABLE, in 2025.

Listen to the jingle below.