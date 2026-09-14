Watch: Soft Cell Drop New Single From Upcoming Farewell Album

Soft Cell dropped “The Rainbow Room,” a new single from the electronic duo’s upcoming and final studio album, Danceteria.

Set in early 1980s New York City, the new song was partially inspired by frontman Marc Almond’s own experience celebrating his birthday at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center.

“I did celebrate my birthday — my 21st or 22nd — at The Rainbow Room,” Almond told Classic Pop.

Almond revealed the song’s references to the view from the famous venue were also inspired by real memories. He intentionally included the Twin Towers in the lyrics of the song, which features Almond’s vocals alongside synth work from his longtime bandmate Dave Ball, who died in 2025.

Danceteria, due out Sept. 25, will serve as Soft Cell’s sixth and final studio album.

"This final album is both a love letter to early 80s New York and a tribute to the late, great Dave Ball," the synthpop group wrote on Instagram back in June.

Listen to the new song below.