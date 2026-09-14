Zverev Defeats Shelton To Win The U.S. Open

Alexander Zverev emerged victorious in the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday (September 13), defeating Ben Shelton in four sets, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Zverev's win marks his second Grand Slam title of the year, following his triumph at the French Open.

Zverev, the top-seeded player, faced a challenging atmosphere as the crowd largely supported Shelton, who was aiming to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in 2003. Despite the pressure, Zverev maintained his focus, using his strong serve and strategic play to secure the victory. He stated, "I know today 99.9% of the people wanted Ben to win, so I'm very sorry first of all," during the trophy presentation.

Shelton, who had advanced to the final after defeating Frances Tiafoe, was attempting to become the first Black American man to win the U.S. Open since Arthur Ashe in 1968. Despite his efforts, Zverev's consistent performance and powerful serves proved too formidable. Shelton managed to win the third set, breaking Zverev's streak of 66 consecutive service holds, but could not sustain the momentum into the fourth set.

Zverev's victory was a testament to his resilience and skill, as he became the fourth man in the Open era to win his first two major titles in the same year, joining Jimmy Connors, Guillermo Vilas, and Jannik Sinner. His 25-2 record in major matches this year underscores his dominance on the court.

While Zverev celebrated his triumph, Shelton's performance was a promising sign for American tennis. At 23, he will move to a career-high world No. 4 ranking, showcasing his potential for future success. As Zverev noted, "You're one of the very best players in the world, maybe the best player in the world this year," acknowledging Shelton's talent and determination.

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