2026 Emmy Awards: See The List Of Winners
By Sarah Tate
September 15, 2026
The results are in!
The 78th Emmy Awards, led by host Mariska Hargitay, were held in Los Angeles on Monday (September 14) for a night of history-making wins, emotional tributes to late legends and a celebration of the best of television over the last year.
Actors like Matthew Rhys and Jean Smart made Emmys history with their wins. Rhys won double at the ceremony, taking home the Lead Actor trophy in both the Comedy Series and Limited or Anthology Series categories for Widow's Bay and The Beast in Me, respectively, making him the first to nab Emmys in two lead actor categories in the same year, per CNN. Smart is the first woman to win the lead acting award in all seasons of her show. She landed her fifth win for the fifth and final season of Hacks.
Keep reading to see the winners and nominees for the 2026 Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow's Bay — WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man
Steve Carell - Rooster
Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay — WINNER
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback
Jean Smart - Hacks — WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs - Hacks
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root - Widow's Bay — WINNER
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay — WINNER
Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter - Hacks
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox - Shrinking
Brett Goldstein - Shrinking
Hamish Linklater - Widow's Bay
Christopher McDonald - Hacks
Rob Reiner - The Bear — WINNER
Connor Storrie - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Bibb - Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear
Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay — WINNER
Cherry Jones - Hacks
Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
Lauren Weedman - Hacks
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt — WINNER
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
Noah Wyle - The Pitt — WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus — WINNER
Zendaya - Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball - The Pitt
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
Gerran Howell - The Pitt
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Tom Pelphry - Task — WINNER
Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden - The Pitt
Fiona Dourif - The Pitt
Allison Janney - The Diplomat — WINNER
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Karolina Wydra - Pluribus
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Colman Domingo - Euphoria
Ernest Harden Jr. - The Pitt — WINNER
Jeff Hiller - Pluribus
Jeff Kober - The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford - The Diplomat
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Brittany Allen - The Pitt
Tap Anderson - The Pitt
Tina Ivlev - The Pitt
Miriam Shor - Pluribus
Merritt Wever - The Gilded Age
Shailene Woodley - Paradise — WINNER
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis — WINNER
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Television Movie
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures — WINNER
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed - Bait
Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac - Beef
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me — WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures — WINNER
Carey Mulligan - Beef
Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd - Half Man
David Harbour - DTF St. Louis — WINNER
Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton - Beef
Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis — WINNER
Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung - Beef
Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow — WINNER
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Love on the Spectrum — WINNER
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Summer House
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors — WINNER
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race
Alan Cumming - The Traitors — WINNER
Kristen Kish - Top Chef
Ariana Madix - Love Island USA
Jeff Probst - Survivor
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings - Jeopardy!
Colin Jost - Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Jimmy Kimmel - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — WINNER
Martin Short - Match Game
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny — WINNER
83rd Annual Golden Globes
68th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
78th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...
The Muppet Show — WINNER
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
Wicked: One Wonderful Night