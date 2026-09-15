2026 Emmy Awards: See The List Of Winners

The results are in!

The 78th Emmy Awards, led by host Mariska Hargitay, were held in Los Angeles on Monday (September 14) for a night of history-making wins, emotional tributes to late legends and a celebration of the best of television over the last year.

Actors like Matthew Rhys and Jean Smart made Emmys history with their wins. Rhys won double at the ceremony, taking home the Lead Actor trophy in both the Comedy Series and Limited or Anthology Series categories for Widow's Bay and The Beast in Me, respectively, making him the first to nab Emmys in two lead actor categories in the same year, per CNN. Smart is the first woman to win the lead acting award in all seasons of her show. She landed her fifth win for the fifth and final season of Hacks.

Keep reading to see the winners and nominees for the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay — WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man

Steve Carell - Rooster

Matthew Rhys - Widow's Bay — WINNER

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback

Jean Smart - Hacks — WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs - Hacks

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Nick Offerman - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root - Widow's Bay — WINNER

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey - Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay — WINNER

Michelle Pfeiffer - Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter - Hacks

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox - Shrinking

Brett Goldstein - Shrinking

Hamish Linklater - Widow's Bay

Christopher McDonald - Hacks

Rob Reiner - The Bear — WINNER

Connor Storrie - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb - Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay — WINNER

Cherry Jones - Hacks

Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Lauren Weedman - Hacks

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt — WINNER

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat

Noah Wyle - The Pitt — WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti - The Testaments

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus — WINNER

Zendaya - Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball - The Pitt

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

Gerran Howell - The Pitt

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Tom Pelphry - Task — WINNER

Carlos-Manuel Vesga - Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden - The Pitt

Fiona Dourif - The Pitt

Allison Janney - The Diplomat — WINNER

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi - The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Karolina Wydra - Pluribus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo - Euphoria

Ernest Harden Jr. - The Pitt — WINNER

Jeff Hiller - Pluribus

Jeff Kober - The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford - The Diplomat

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Brittany Allen - The Pitt

Tap Anderson - The Pitt

Tina Ivlev - The Pitt

Miriam Shor - Pluribus

Merritt Wever - The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley - Paradise — WINNER

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis — WINNER

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Television Movie

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures — WINNER

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed - Bait

Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac - Beef

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me — WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Sally Field - Remarkably Bright Creatures — WINNER

Carey Mulligan - Beef

Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jason Bateman - DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd - Half Man

David Harbour - DTF St. Louis — WINNER

Richard Jenkins - DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton - Beef

Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini - DTF St. Louis — WINNER

Dakota Fanning - All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday - DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung - Beef

Constance Zimmer - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow — WINNER

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum — WINNER

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Summer House

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors — WINNER

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race

Alan Cumming - The Traitors — WINNER

Kristen Kish - Top Chef

Ariana Madix - Love Island USA

Jeff Probst - Survivor

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings - Jeopardy!

Colin Jost - Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jimmy Kimmel - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — WINNER

Martin Short - Match Game

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny — WINNER

83rd Annual Golden Globes

68th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...

The Muppet Show — WINNER

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

Wicked: One Wonderful Night