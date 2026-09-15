The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One is almost here, and a star-studded lineup of music's biggest stars will be taking over T-Mobile Arena on September 18th and 19th.

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup includes Benson Boone, BTS, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Zara Larsson, plus a special performance by Stella Lefty.

BTS will take the stage Friday night at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, joining an all-star lineup for one of the biggest music weekends of the year. The highly anticipated performance marks a major moment for BTS fans, who have been buzzing across social media with excitement about seeing the group take the festival stage. From the moment BTS hits the stage to the biggest moments of their set, fans won't want to miss what's in store. Stay tuned for more from BTS at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival, including live performance coverage, memorable moments and more from their highly anticipated festival appearance.Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

How To Watch & Listen To BTS

Friday & Saturday - Live broadcast begins at 7:30PM PT / 10:30PM ET

LISTEN : Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the music event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartRadio radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Find your local station here.

: Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the music event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartRadio radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Find your local station here. WATCH: Disney+ and Hulu will livestream all of the performances, giving subscribers exclusive front-row access from the comfort of their homes.

Fans heading to the annual music mega weekend will also explore this year's iHeartRadio House of Music presented by Hyundai. The dynamic fan experience is inspired by the performing artists at this year's music mega weekend, with immersive rooms dedicated to BTS, Cardi B, Kenny Chesney and Zara Larsson.

Fans can explore interactive artist and brand rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music and passions of these superstars, free and open to the public on September 18th and 19th outside of T-Mobile Arena from 4pm-1am PT.

For more updates and details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/Festival.