House Speaker Mike Johnson announced today that President Donald Trump plans to host a meeting with AI leaders at the White House "within the next week." This comes amid ongoing debates in Congress over the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. Lawmakers from both parties are urging the Trump administration to take action, with Democratic leaders warning against allowing AI companies to self-regulate.

The urgency follows a warning from former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who told CBS that AI could become smart enough to pose existential threats. Coxon's resignation has spurred calls for regulation, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer requesting an immediate classified briefing on AI. House Democrats have also made AI safety a focal point of their discussions.

Despite these concerns, Speaker Johnson opposes a moratorium on AI development, citing potential national security risks if China advances its AI capabilities unchecked. President Trump echoed this sentiment, dismissing AI fears as a political "hoax" and emphasizing the need for the U.S. to maintain its edge over China.

Several bills aimed at regulating AI are in development, though none are expected to pass this month. The most advanced proposal, co-sponsored by Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan and Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte, seeks to establish national safety standards for AI models. Other bipartisan efforts include a measure to implement mandatory "kill switches" for rogue AI models.

Tech leaders like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have called for a slowdown in AI development to allow safety measures to catch up. However, skepticism remains, with some accusing these leaders of stirring panic to impose costly regulations that could hinder smaller competitors.

The debate over AI regulation is expected to continue, with Congress unlikely to take significant action before the House's extended recess. Democratic leaders are looking ahead to 2027, hoping to regain control of at least one chamber to push for more stringent AI oversight.