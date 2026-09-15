An anonymous donor has paid for the cremation of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old man who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump in 2024. According to documents released to the Senate Judiciary Committee and obtained by the New York Post, the donor's identity remains unknown. Crooks' father, Matthew, mentioned in an interview with federal investigators that financial constraints prevented the family from arranging the cremation themselves.

Crooks was involved in a shooting at a Trump rally two years ago, where he fatally shot former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, injured two others, and grazed President Trump in the ear. Security personnel shot and killed Crooks shortly after the incident. The body was returned to Crooks' family less than two weeks after the failed assassination attempt, a move that Louisiana GOP Rep. Clay Higgins found unusual.

The revelation of the anonymous donation comes amid ongoing discussions in Congress about AI regulation and other pressing issues. The circumstances surrounding Crooks' cremation have raised questions, but the donor's motives remain undisclosed.