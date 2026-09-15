Brees Considered NFL Comeback for Broncos

The Denver Broncos nearly pulled off a stunning move last season by attempting to bring Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees out of retirement. According to an ESPN report, Brees considered returning for the AFC Championship Game after Broncos quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle. Former assistants Joe Lombardi and Pete Carmichael reached out to Brees without informing head coach Sean Payton.

Brees, who turned 47 just days before Nix's injury, was open to the idea and began working out to assess his physical condition. However, he experienced discomfort in his wrist, which led him to decline the opportunity. Brees had hinted earlier this year on the "New Heights" podcast about the possibility of returning to the NFL, but he ultimately decided against it due to his physical limitations.

The situation raised questions about the legality of the Broncos' approach, as Brees was still on the New Orleans Saints' reserve-retired list. According to NBC Sports, any move to bring Brees back would have required the Saints to release him from that list, and the Broncos' actions could be viewed as tampering.

Despite the setback, Brees was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer. While his return to the field didn't materialize, the discussions highlighted the close bond between Brees and Payton, who have been pivotal figures in New Orleans football history.