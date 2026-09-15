Alexander Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals' captain and the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer, has appeared in a political advertisement for the ruling United Russia Party, a group aligned with President Vladimir Putin. The ad, which surfaced this week, features Ovechkin standing alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian military personnel, promoting the party ahead of the country's parliamentary elections set for Thursday (September 18) to Saturday (September 20).

Ovechkin, a longtime supporter of Putin, was asked by Russian officials to participate in the video campaign while spending his offseason in Moscow. A spokesperson for the Capitals emphasized that Ovechkin's focus remains on the upcoming NHL season and his contributions to the team and community in Washington, D.C.

The Russian business newspaper Vedomosti published images of Ovechkin with pro-Putin figures, including Lavrov and Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT. Despite his political affiliations, Ovechkin has maintained that he is not involved in politics, stating, "I'm an athlete." He has previously expressed hopes for peace amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ovechkin, who signed a one-year contract extension with the Capitals in July, is preparing for his 22nd NHL season. He has achieved significant milestones, including surpassing Wayne Gretzky's career goal-scoring record. As he returns to the ice in Arlington, Virginia, Ovechkin remains focused on leading his team to another Stanley Cup victory.