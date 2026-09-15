Cats Linked To Anxiety In Kids, Study Finds

By iHeartRadio

September 15, 2026

CANADA-CATS-TOUR
Photo: ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP / Getty Images

A recent study from the World Journal of Pediatrics reveals that children in families with cats may experience more behavioral issues and anxiety. Conducted by Spanish researchers, the study tracked nearly 1,900 families, finding that children aged 4 to 5 in cat-owning households showed increased signs of anxiety and emotional struggles by ages 7 or 8.

The study suggests that cats, being lower-maintenance and less interactive than dogs, might lead to reduced outdoor play and social engagement for children. Alternatively, families with children already experiencing stress might choose cats due to their ease of care.

It's important to note that the study is correlational and does not claim that cats directly cause anxiety. The researchers also explored other pet ownership scenarios, finding that animals like hamsters and turtles might have protective effects on children's mental health. The study's findings align with previous research indicating that different pets can have varying impacts on children's well-being.

The study was part of the INMA project, which examines environmental factors affecting child development. The researchers emphasize that further studies are needed to understand the complex relationship between pet ownership and child mental health.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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