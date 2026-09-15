Clippers, Raptors Finalize Kawhi Leonard Trade

Kawhi Leonard is returning to the Toronto Raptors after the completion of a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. The deal, finalized on Monday (September 14), follows the NBA's investigation into the Clippers' salary cap circumvention. In exchange for Leonard, the Raptors are sending Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, and a first-round pick swap to the Clippers.

The NBA's investigation resulted in severe penalties for the Clippers, including a $30 million fine and the loss of five first-round draft picks. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and other executives faced suspensions due to the violations. Despite the investigation, Leonard will not face suspension but will pay a $700,000 fine.

Leonard, who turns 35, had a standout season with the Clippers, averaging 27.9 points per game. He previously led the Raptors to an NBA championship in 2019, earning Finals MVP honors. Leonard's return to Toronto is seen as a move to strengthen the Raptors' roster, which includes Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.

The trade marks a shift for the Clippers, who are looking to rebuild after a challenging period. Leonard's decision to waive his trade bonus helped the Raptors manage their salary cap. The deal allows Leonard to potentially finish his career in Toronto, where he is eligible for a two-year, $123.7 million extension.

The Raptors are hopeful that Leonard's return will propel them back to the top of the Eastern Conference. Leonard is expected to address the media at the Raptors' media day on September 28.