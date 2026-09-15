Dave Grohl Reveals How Foo Fighters' New Album Came Together Overnight

Dave Grohl revealed how a middle-of-the-night listening session unexpectedly set Foo Fighters' new album in motion.

During an appearance on the Broken Record podcast, Grohl explained that he had accumulated a massive collection of demos before the band began working on its 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy.

"I had this bank of demos that I'd made. It was like 40 or 50 things, just instrumentals," Grohl revealed.

One night, Grohl was lying in bed listening through the recordings in a random order when something suddenly clicked. He realized he'd stumbled across 10 songs in a row that seemed to belong together.

Grohl said he immediately texted his bandmates at 5 a.m. with a plan: "Okay, I think this is what we should do. And let's start tomorrow at 10 o'clock in the morning."

From there, the rock group wasted little time getting to work.

"We just blasted it out," Grohl recalled, explaining that the album was recorded at his house with the musicians coming in separately because there wasn't enough room for the entire band.

Grohl said the spontaneous approach came down to "this gut feeling of energy," adding, "Right now, that's how we feel."