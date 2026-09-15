Dave Grohl Reveals How Foo Fighters' New Album Came Together Overnight

By iHeartMedia

September 15, 2026

Rock In Rio 2026 - Day 1
Photo: Buda Mendes / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Dave Grohl revealed how a middle-of-the-night listening session unexpectedly set Foo Fighters' new album in motion.

During an appearance on the Broken Record podcast, Grohl explained that he had accumulated a massive collection of demos before the band began working on its 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy.

"I had this bank of demos that I'd made. It was like 40 or 50 things, just instrumentals," Grohl revealed.

One night, Grohl was lying in bed listening through the recordings in a random order when something suddenly clicked. He realized he'd stumbled across 10 songs in a row that seemed to belong together.

Grohl said he immediately texted his bandmates at 5 a.m. with a plan: "Okay, I think this is what we should do. And let's start tomorrow at 10 o'clock in the morning."

From there, the rock group wasted little time getting to work.

"We just blasted it out," Grohl recalled, explaining that the album was recorded at his house with the musicians coming in separately because there wasn't enough room for the entire band.

Grohl said the spontaneous approach came down to "this gut feeling of energy," adding, "Right now, that's how we feel."

Foo Fighters
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices