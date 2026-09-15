Democrats Pledge Investigation Into Pardon Brokers

Senior Democrats are calling for an investigation into the business surrounding presidential pardons. A recent CBS News investigation revealed that lobbyists are offering to pressure President Trump for a fee of $300,000 to secure pardons for convicted felons. The White House maintains that President Trump has a robust review process and makes the final decision on pardons, while the lobbyists deny operating a pay-to-play scheme.

The investigation, aired by CBS News' '60 Minutes', featured hidden-camera footage of lobbyists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl offering to secure a pardon for aquarium operator Ammon Covino. The meeting took place in August at a Virginia hotel, where the lobbyists described a strategy involving influence and pressure rather than traditional paperwork. Covino, who had previously served time for illegally transporting marine animals, participated in the operation to highlight perceived unfairness in the clemency system.

CBS News found that a significant portion of President Trump's clemency actions bypassed the traditional Justice Department process. Brokers charge substantial fees, with some cases reportedly reaching up to $3 million. Critics argue that this creates a perception that access to clemency is bought rather than earned.

Democrats argue that the traditional Justice Department clemency process is being bypassed and have pledged to investigate the pardon industry if they regain control of Congress. The White House, through spokesperson Lauren Bis, rejected any notion that clemency is for sale, emphasizing a rigorous review process.

The investigation has sparked calls for reform, as families affected by the pardons express dismay over the perceived inequities. CBS News' report highlights a growing marketplace built around the promise of access to presidential clemency.