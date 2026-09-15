Dodgers Tie Record With 14th Straight Playoff Berth

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured their 14th consecutive trip to MLB's postseason with a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night (September 14). This achievement ties the record set by the Atlanta Braves from 1991 through 2005. The Dodgers celebrated with a modest toast, saving larger celebrations for later.

Max Muncy, the Dodgers' third baseman, commented on the team's consistent success, saying, "It's hard to say it ever feels routine, but it is the expectation here." The Dodgers, who are two-time defending World Series champions, have their sights set on clinching their fifth straight National League West title, with their magic number now at three.

The Dodgers' manager, Dave Roberts, praised the team's long-term consistency, stating, "Any team, any organization can win in a given year where things line up, but to do it every single year when you're expected to do this says something about the entire organization."

Despite injuries to key players like Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers remain focused on securing a first-round bye, which is crucial given their current health challenges. Roberts emphasized the importance of finishing the season strong to achieve this goal.

The Dodgers are currently the second seed in the National League, leading Atlanta by 2 1/2 games and trailing Milwaukee by two games for the top seed.