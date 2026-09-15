Drake Offers 'Life Advice' Ahead Of His ‘Fear Of Missing Out’ Premiere
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2026
Drake is offering some life advice to his fans before they watch his anticipated "not so short film" tonight.
On Monday, September 14, Drake took to Instagram to speak to his fans before he drops his Fear of Missing Out video. He shared a distorted image of himself with what appears to be a Ferris wheel behind him.
"This is self funded surrealism. A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer," he began. "Credit to nobody but the members. Here’s some life advice before you watch: Nobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them."
"I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc," he continued. "They keep saying our genre is dying. Videos don’t matter. Nobody is watching nobody is listening. I still care. As much as I did on the set of Best I Ever Had. So be kind and rewind."
Drake has been subtly promoting "FOMO" for the past month. He recently shared a photo of a CD case with "Fear Of Missing Out" on the front cover, which was a huge hint that it could be the title of his fourth album of 2026. Before posting a photo of the CD case, Drake also shared a carousel full of vintage family photos with the caption, "FOMO 2026." Now he's scheduled to drop his follow-up to ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR precisely four months later.
Drake hasn't exactly confirmed if "FOMO" is an album, song, or a tour. Nonetheless, fans have been pushing their theories nonstop since the announcement. One rumor is that Fear Of Missing Out is a visual project that features music videos he shot recently, including the one where he wears the Iron Man suit. Others believe Drake will debut new music during the livestream event but won't drop the album until Friday, September 18.
Tune in to his livestream tonight at 9 p.m. and check out a snippet from the film below.