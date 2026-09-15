Drake Offers 'Life Advice' Ahead Of His ‘Fear Of Missing Out’ Premiere

"I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc," he continued. "They keep saying our genre is dying. Videos don’t matter. Nobody is watching nobody is listening. I still care. As much as I did on the set of Best I Ever Had. So be kind and rewind."



Drake has been subtly promoting "FOMO" for the past month. He recently shared a photo of a CD case with "Fear Of Missing Out" on the front cover, which was a huge hint that it could be the title of his fourth album of 2026. Before posting a photo of the CD case, Drake also shared a carousel full of vintage family photos with the caption, "FOMO 2026." Now he's scheduled to drop his follow-up to ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR precisely four months later.



Drake hasn't exactly confirmed if "FOMO" is an album, song, or a tour. Nonetheless, fans have been pushing their theories nonstop since the announcement. One rumor is that Fear Of Missing Out is a visual project that features music videos he shot recently, including the one where he wears the Iron Man suit. Others believe Drake will debut new music during the livestream event but won't drop the album until Friday, September 18.



Tune in to his livestream tonight at 9 p.m. and check out a snippet from the film below.