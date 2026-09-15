First Lady To Speak In North Carolina Today, President Tomorrow

By iHeartRadio

September 15, 2026

First Lady Melania Trump Announces Expansion Of Her Foster Care Initiative
Photo: Finn Gomez / Getty Images News / Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit North Carolina today (Tuesday, September 15) to promote education technology and community resilience. She will deliver remarks at Mountain View Elementary School in Ashe County. Her visit aims to highlight the importance of integrating technology in education and fostering strong community ties.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is set to visit North Carolina on Wednesday (September 16) to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley. The President's appearance will take place at Gastonia Municipal Airport in Gastonia, where he will rally support for Whatley. According to the White House, this visit is part of President Trump's efforts to strengthen Republican representation in the Senate.

Michael Whatley has emphasized the need for a strong ally for President Trump in the Senate, stating that North Carolina requires a fighter to represent its interests. The campaign event is expected to draw significant attention as the state gears up for the upcoming elections.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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