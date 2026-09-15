Focus On AI At Dreamforce Conference In San Francisco

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the main attraction at Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference, which begins today (September 15) in San Francisco. The event, held at the Moscone Center, is expected to draw over 43,000 attendees. Industry leaders, including Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, will discuss the future of AI development. Amodei has been advocating for a cautious approach to AI advancements, a topic that will be central to the conference discussions.

The three-day event will also feature prominent figures like Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. They will engage in a conversation about "Advancing the AI Frontier" and its implications for business tools. The conference aims to explore the integration of AI into business operations, focusing on Salesforce's "Agentic Enterprise" strategy, which connects people and AI agents across various systems.

Dreamforce will offer over 1,600 sessions, including keynotes, hands-on training, and community roundtables. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about new product launches and hear from experts on AI governance and data integration. The event is not only a platform for inspiration but also a practical venue for businesses to assess AI's role in their operations.

As AI continues to reshape industries, the conference will address both the opportunities and challenges it presents. Attendees will explore how AI can enhance business processes while ensuring ethical and secure implementation. Dreamforce is set to be a significant forum for discussing the future of AI and its impact on the global economy.