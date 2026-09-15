Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Friend Rob Reiner In Tearful Tribute At 2026 Emmys

Jamie Lee Curtis is remembering her friend Rob Reiner nine months after his tragic death.

The Halloween actress honored the late legendary filmmaker in an emotional tribute during the In Memoriam segment at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday (September 14), per People. Curtis teared up as she shared heartfelt sentiments about the "cherished legend," who she appeared alongside in both New Girl and The Bear.

"He was generous and kind, and funny as hell," she said. "And a friend to all. And we all miss Rob and Michele and all those we lost this year."

Curtis also noted that Reiner's recent posthumous Emmy win, which he was awarded for his appearance in The Bear, broke a record perviously held by his father, Carl Reiner. He previously won two Emmys in 1974 and 1978 for his role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic in All in the Family.

"Last week, Robby won an Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his beautiful work on The Bear," she said. "And he now holds the record, of 48 years, for the longest gap between acting Emmys — which was previously held by his father, Carl Reiner, for 37 years."

Curtis' comments were part of a longer In Memoriam segment at this year's ceremony, which also included a performance of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Noah Kahan and another emotional tribute to Catherine O'Hara from her on-screen children Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were killed in their Brentwood, California, home in December 2025. They were 78 and 70 years old, respectively. Their son Nick Reiner, 32, has since been arrested and indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection to their deaths.