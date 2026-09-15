Kennedy Center Board Votes To Close For Renovations Amid Trump Name Dispute

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., will close its main building for two years following a board vote Tuesday, after members warned the institution is facing severe financial and structural problems. The board—largely composed of President Donald Trump’s appointees—acted just hours after a federal judge again blocked their latest effort to add President Trump’s name to the building’s exterior.

Documents prepared for the board and cited by the Washington Post warn that the Kennedy Center could face “certain fiscal collapse” within weeks, with officials saying they may become unable to meet payroll or pay for basic maintenance. Board members argue that President Trump’s involvement in fundraising and renovations could be critical to the center’s future. However, they say his willingness to lead these efforts may depend on receiving public recognition for his role.

Multiple proposals to acknowledge President Trump’s contributions—including putting his name beneath the Kennedy Center’s primary name as recognition for fundraising and renovations—have been drafted. Previous proposals to formally rename the center were blocked in May by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who ruled that only Congress has the power to change the name, which was established in federal law to honor President John F. Kennedy alone. The court ordered the removal of Trump’s name from the building and related materials, as reported by Politico.

Despite this ruling, the board continues to seek ways to publicly recognize President Trump’s role, arguing it is necessary to secure his support and fundraising leadership. The latest proposals are expected to face more legal scrutiny, as Representative Joyce Beatty and her attorneys argue that any such recognition may violate the same laws that blocked the formal renaming.

The board’s decision to close the main building comes after part of the Grand Foyer’s ceiling collapsed, highlighting concerns about structural safety. While major programs will temporarily move to other venues, the Kennedy Center’s future remains tied up in both its financial struggles and the ongoing legal battle over President Trump’s involvement and public recognition.

No timeline has been set for congressional action or a final court ruling on the latest proposals. The Kennedy Center’s leadership and its supporters continue to debate how best to secure the institution’s survival as renovations begin and legal challenges continue.