KISS Announce Massive 'Rock And Roll Over' Box Set Packed With Rare And Unreleased Material
By Will Mendelson
September 15, 2026
Kiss are celebrating 50 years of Rock and Roll Over with a massive new box set.
Dropping Nov. 6, the 4-CD and Blu-ray audio collection will feature 100 previously unreleased tracks and mixes, including 18 live recordings from the band’s three-night stand in Tokyo in April 1977.
The collection also includes a newly remastered version of the original Rock and Roll Over and an all-new 2026 mix created by the album’s original producer, Eddie Kramer.
Fans will also get 22 demos, including an instrumental version of “Queen for a Day,” which had been intended to feature the late Ace Frehley on what would have been his first lead vocal on a Kiss album. Frehley died
Back in May, the legendary rock band revealed that were recording new music. "KISS is in the studio now," frontman Gene Simmons admitted during a YouTube interview at the time.
In November, the rockers are slated to return to the KISS Kruise, which will take place Nov. 13-15 in Las Vegas. The event will include a special tribute to Frehley, who died last October at age 74 following a fall at his home.