KISS Announce Massive 'Rock And Roll Over' Box Set Packed With Rare And Unreleased Material

By Will Mendelson

September 15, 2026

48th Kennedy Center Honors
Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Kiss are celebrating 50 years of Rock and Roll Over with a massive new box set.

Dropping Nov. 6, the 4-CD and Blu-ray audio collection will feature 100 previously unreleased tracks and mixes, including 18 live recordings from the band’s three-night stand in Tokyo in April 1977.

The collection also includes a newly remastered version of the original Rock and Roll Over and an all-new 2026 mix created by the album’s original producer, Eddie Kramer.

Fans will also get 22 demos, including an instrumental version of “Queen for a Day,” which had been intended to feature the late Ace Frehley on what would have been his first lead vocal on a Kiss album. Frehley died

Back in May, the legendary rock band revealed that were recording new music. "KISS is in the studio now," frontman Gene Simmons admitted during a YouTube interview at the time.

In November, the rockers are slated to return to the KISS Kruise, which will take place Nov. 13-15 in Las Vegas. The event will include a special tribute to Frehley, who died last October at age 74 following a fall at his home.

Kiss
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