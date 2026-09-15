Lady Gaga Enjoying 'Special Time' With Baby After Welcoming First Child

Lady Gaga is enjoying life as a new mom.

Days after reports surfaced that Gaga had welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, a source spoke to People about how she is settling into motherhood, which has been a longtime dream for the the "Born This Way" singer.

"She always wanted to be a mom. This was something very important to her," the source said, adding that Gaga "sounds very happy."

Gaga's baby bombshell comes months after she wrapped her MAYHEM Ball tour in April, and the insider said she was "ready to slow down" after her time on the road.

"Right now, she's enjoying being away from the public eye and having this special time with the baby," the source said. "Michael is great with the baby. They're figuring everything out together. She doesn't want to miss any of it."