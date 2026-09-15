Lily Allen Opens Up About Touring Sober For First Time: 'Doesn’t Feel Very Rock And Roll'

Lily Allen opened up about life on the road, now that she’s touring sober for the first time.

In a new interview with The Cut, the musician revealed that her current tour in support of her 2025 LP West End Girl is a major departure from her previous experiences onstage.

“It’s ... different because I’m not drunk and high, which I always have been in the past when I’ve been onstage,” Allen, who became sober in 2019, admitted. “This is the first tour that I’ve done sober.”

The rocker also revealed that her post-show routine has changed dramatically, too.

“It doesn’t feel very rock and roll,” she joked. “We come offstage and we play Monopoly. And sometimes I get into my pajamas, and I just go straight into the car and back to my hotel room.”

While Allen admitted part of her misses celebrating after shows, she doesn’t miss the consequences.

“I really don’t miss the f---ing hangovers,” the "Smile" singer said candidly.